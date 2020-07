The Memorial Tournament will reverse course and not allow spectators into next week’s PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

The Memorial, slated July 16 to 19, was to be the first tour event to include spectators since March 12, when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led the tour to cancel the Players Championship after the first round.

That was the last tour event attended by fans.

