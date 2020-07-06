A 49-year-old Brooklyn Heights man and a 60-year-old Medina man were issued criminal-trespass warnings and summons for theft at 10:02 p.m. June 22 were dispatched to a construction site on the 1100 block of Beech Road SW, according to the New Albany Police Department.

Officers were dispatched on the report of a theft from a construction site, according to the police report.

One man had about 75 pounds of insulated and bare copper wire cuttings in his vehicle.

The other had about 85 pounds of insulated copper cuttings and tools, batteries and a charger from the site.

Both men were subcontractors working at the site, according to the report.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A Camden Drive resident reported identity fraud at 4:08 p.m. June 26.

* A Hawksmoor Drive resident reported identity theft at 3:51 p.m. June 25. He told police about fraudulent charges to his credit card of $7,000 to $10,000.

* A 43-year-old Sunbury woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after police at 2:44 p.m. June 25 responded to Beech and Smith's Mill roads on the report of a reckless driver weaving a vehicle in and out of its lane.

* A 25-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for OVI and cited for endangering children after a traffic stop at 10:46 p.m. June 24 at state Route 161 eastbound and Babbitt Road. A child was in the vehicle without being in a safety seat or wearing a seat belt.

* A 41-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI and cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4:27 p.m. June 24 at state Route 161 westbound and Babbitt Road.

* The theft of several items totaling $9,820 was reported at 5:34 p.m. June 22 on the 3400 block of North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road.

* A trash can was reported stolen at 1:22 p.m. June 22 on the 6800 block of Bevelhymer Road.