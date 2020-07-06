Pickerington Local School District leaders are discussing how to proceed after a principal drew criticism for a social-media post of her daughter posing near anti-police graffiti.

Damicka Bates, previously the assistant principal of Tussing Elementary School, is set to become the principal of Pickerington Elementary School in the new school year.

A screenshot of the image from downtown Columbus, which includes profanity, circulated on a pro-police Facebook page last weekend. It received nearly 4,000 comments and almost 4,000 shares.

