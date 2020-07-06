Reynoldsburg City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, to consider an ordinance to make face masks mandatory, according to a notice sent Monday, July 6, by council clerk Mollie Prasher.

The meeting will be held virtually and livestreamed on the Reynoldsburg Facebook page, according to the notice. Reynoldsburg City Hall, 7232 E. Main St., also will be open for anyone needing to attend the meeting in person, but social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Residents may email comments to Prasher or register with the clerk to make comments live via Zoom, the notice said. Contact Prasher via email at mprasher@ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us or call with questions at 740-322-6805.

Other Ohio cities, including Columbus, Bexley, Dublin and Whitehall in central Ohio, have moved to require the wearing of masks in public, either through executive orders or legislation. Other cities, such as Upper Arlington and Worthington, are poised to consider measures.

