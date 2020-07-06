An employee at Baldwin Road Junior High School, 2300 Baldwin Road, reported at noon June 19 that school property had been vandalized.

According to police reports, a youth football storage shed was broken into between noon June 15 and noon June 19 and vandalized with field paint stored inside. No other damage was reported.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 70-year-old Reynoldsburg man called police at 3:34 p.m. June 20 to report he had been assaulted at his residence on the 1400 block of Hootman Road. According to police reports, the man answered a knock at the door and an unknown male "threw a bag of eggs at him, hitting him in the chest." No injuries were reported.

* A 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 9:50 p.m. June 21 after police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 7300 block of Smithfield Avenue.

* Officers issued a mayor's court summons to a 52-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges shortly after 1:56 a.m. June 21 after a disturbance on the 7200 block of East Main Street.