The city of Westerville has issued an executive order for facial coverings in public places effective Wednesday, July 8, in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

David Collinsworth, Westerville city manager, issued an executive order on Monday, July 6, that is to remain in effect for 90 days unless repealed, rescinded or superseded by any public-health agency having jurisdiction, by order of the governor or by state or federal law.

“Public-health experts and the CDC maintain that COVID-19 remains very much active, with cases increasing steadily statewide and that the use of face coverings can save lives,” Collinsworth said in a statement. “It is imperative that we continue to heed the warnings and best practices to help limit the spread of this virus.”

Business and property owners, including government entities, are authorized "to trespass from their property individuals who fail to wear a facial covering while such individuals are entering, exiting, waiting in line to enter or engaged in activities inside the areas of the property intended for the use of the general public," according to the order.

The order continues, "Owners and operators of vehicles, including government entities, offering transportation services to the public, are hereby authorized to refuse service to individuals who fail to wear a face covering while occupying such vehicle or fail to wear a face covering while waiting at a transit stop or waiting area for transportation services."

The order provides for certain exemptions, including children 8 years of age and younger; those with medical or mental conditions unable to secure or remove a face covering without assistance; and customers of restaurants or bars, but only when seated and as necessary to consume food or drink.

For more information go online to westerville.org/covid19.

