Westerville police reported a shooting took place just after 2 p.m. June 30 around the 400 block of Potowatomi Drive near Ottawa Avenue, according to a city news release.

A 20-year-old man was shot and drove himself to Mount Carmel St. Ann's, 500 S. Cleveland Ave. in Westerville after the incident. He was later transported to Mount Carmel East, 6001 E. Broad St., Columbus, in critical condition, according to the release.

No update was available July 2.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* Police responded to a disturbance at 9:47 p.m. June 20 at Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Blvd.

A party was reported at the north shelter, reports said. Parks and recreation personnel were on the scene and said fireworks were being set off. Members of the group, who said they were having a graduation party, were told to leave. All parties left without incident, reports said.

* Police responded to a reported shooting at 10:34 p.m. June 20 on Starbuck Court. Police checked the area north and south of Starbuck Court. They didn't hear anything but some pedestrians said they thought they heard fireworks, reports said.

* Graffiti was reported on the front of a fence and at the beginning of the walking path on the first block of Collegeview Road at 6:10 p.m. June 19.

* A man attempted to steal $145 in meat at a business on the first block of West Schrock Road, according to a report received at 12:39 a.m. on June 18. When confronted, he left the cart full of rib meat and left in a vehicle, reports said.

* A man showed a handgun to a caller during a road rage incident, according to a report received at 2:05 a.m. June 16 at South State Street and West Schrock Road. She said the black gun was a 45mm or 9mm, according to reports. The driver had a female passenger in the car with him, reports said.