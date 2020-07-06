Worthington has joined a growing list of central Ohio cities requiring people to wear masks in public.

Worthington City Council unanimously approved legislation Monday, July 6, that will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.

The law requires people in a public setting and most private businesses to wear a mask covering their mouths and noses in an effort to keep the COVID-19 coronavirus from spreading.

It includes anyone taking public transportation, shopping in a grocery store, working in high-density occupational settings and socializing outdoor spaces where people can’t keep 6 feet – considered a safe distance – from others.

Fines are part of the emergency ordinance, and businesses essentially will be on the front line of communicating the order with patrons.

For businesses, officials will issue a warning for the first violation, $500 for the second and $1,000 for every subsequent penalty.

Individuals also will receive a warning for the first offense and $25 for subsequent violations.

Law director Tom Lindsey said it would be civil enforcement and not criminal.

Lindsey said the ordinance has a sunset provision: It will remain in effect until Dec. 31, unless otherwise amended by council.

The ordinance included a number of exemptions, such as those exercising outdoors or at a gym, children 6 and younger, churches and other places of worship, driving or riding in a vehicle and school facilities.

In the case of restaurants, customers will be required to wear a mask from the host station to the table, while standing or using the restroom.

As of July 6, Worthington had 174 reported cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths – and all fatalities but one occurred in nursing homes, said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, public-health commissioner for Columbus, with which Worthington contracts for health services.

“We’re protecting each other wearing masks,” Roberts said.

She said in Columbus, public-health sanitarians will check on businesses and individuals outdoors.

Roberts said she was reticent to get police involved in enforcement and that sanitarians will not engage in conflict with the public.

Free testing for the coronavirus is available at Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. Appointments are recommended.

Insurers will be billed, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for visitors, Roberts said.

