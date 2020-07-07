Columbus City Council on July 6 unanimously added fines to Mayor Andrew J. Ginther’s mask mandate that took effect July 3.

After first getting a warning, individuals not wearing masks while inside businesses and in certain outdoor circumstances would face a $25 fine for each infraction. Businesses would face fines of $500 for a second violation and then $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

The council added a requirement to Ginther’s mask order to wear them in “any outdoor space or outdoor place where or when a person is unable to maintain or does not maintain physical separation of not less than six feet” from others who are not members of their household.

If signed by Ginther, the new law takes effect Tuesday, July 7.

