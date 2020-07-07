Before a mayor’s proclamation was published regarding mandated facial coverings in Gahanna, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health is issuing an order to mandate facial coverings in public in all of Franklin County.

Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin said she signed an emergency proclamation about mandated facial coverings today, July 7.

“This decision followed a discussion last evening by council, and came after gathering and evaluating information from public health officials and residents,” she said. “I respect every member of our council and their individual opinions as well as those of our residents, and those opinions vary widely.”

Jadwin said the proclamation that she signed was, what she believed, a fair balance between those opinions and sought to protect and balance both the public health and safety of the community and the individual liberties of residents.

The move follows those made in other central Ohio communities, including Bexley, Columbus, Dublin, Hilliard, Upper Arlington, Westerville, Whitehall and Worthington. Reynoldsburg also is considering such a measure.

The mandate announced by DeWine goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, and will apply to all counties that are designated a Red Level 3 under the Public Health Emergency Alert, including Franklin County.

Currently, seven counties in Ohio are designated at Red Alert Level 3, indicating people in those counties have a very high risk of exposure and spread, according to a news release from DeWine’s office. The counties are Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull

Jadwin said the state order supersedes and renders moot any order made on the local level, including the emergency proclamation she had signed earlier today.

“From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, our residents have shown understanding as we have dealt with the continued unpredictable challenges set before us,” Jadwin said. “We recognize the governor’s announcement will be met with both positive and negative reactions. We understand your frustrations and share in many of them.”

She said Gahanna would continue to try to make wise decisions that are focused on the health and safety of all residents.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla