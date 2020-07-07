The Polaris Fashion Place shopping center at 1500 Polaris Parkway in north Columbus has added a Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh location to its retail offerings.

Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh, which was acquired by Carter’s in 2005 and is now a subsidiary– sell baby, toddler and children's clothing and accessories. Both share a single 2,478-square-foot retail location at Polaris and opened July 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh as the newest addition to Polaris Fashion Place while keeping the health of our shoppers our top priority,” Polaris general manager Tamra Bower said in a July 7 news release. “Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh provide a unique shopping experience, enhancing our diverse selection of retail and dining options. The combined store allows for children of all ages to find their perfect style and express their creativity while giving parents more choices when shopping as a family.”

The Carter’s and OshKosh B’Gosh store is on the lower level of the 2-story mall, between Bath & Body Works and Francesca’s.

For more information, go to polarisfashionplace.com and carters.com.

