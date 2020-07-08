ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College officials announce that the recent Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) student class received academic credentials as part of the College’s 2020 Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony was held in Belmont’s Dowler Hall in St. Clairsville on Saturday, June 27.



During the event, each student and their family entered the College one at a time to receive their pin. All in attendance wore face coverings and maintained 6-feet of distance during the ceremony. College administration felt it was important to continue with this time-honored event, as many of these students will be working on the front lines in the healthcare community. A full commencement ceremony will be held at the end of the year for the Class of 2020.



During the Pinning Ceremony, newly graduated nurses were welcomed into the profession by faculty, and a small group of family and friends and receive their unique Belmont College School of Nursing commemorative pin.



"The pinning ceremony for new graduates is a time-honored tradition, as it marks the first time that students can officially call themselves nurses," said Karolyn Fox, MSN, RN-BC, CCRN-K, Director of Nursing Programs. "Florence Nightingale was the founder of modern nursing and her efforts to formalize nursing education led her to establish the first scientifically based nursing school in 1860. The origination of the nursing pinning dates back to when Nightingale began presenting pins as awards for nursing excellence. Today the pinning ceremony is a rite of passage for nursing graduates as they are welcomed into the profession of nursing by their faculty members."



Also, recognized during the pinning ceremony were the 2020 Nursing Scholarship and Award Recipients:



Elizabeth J. Rubloff Scholarship - Morgan Keely Faulkner, St. Clairsville, Ohio



Kimberly Taylor Memorial Scholarship - Leslie Renae Lee, Wheeling, West Virginia



Wheeling Hospital Human Touch Award - Paul Jeffrey Benjamen Sheppard, Belmont Ohio



Belmont College Associate Degree Nursing Honor Award - Sydney Marie Schuerman, Woodsfield, Ohio



At Belmont College two nursing programs are maintained; the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program and the Practical Nursing (PN) certificate program. These programs are designed to provide an educational opportunity in which students develop a scientific basis of nursing practice and master technical skills. Under direct supervision of qualified instructors, Belmont College nursing students experience patient interactions, in-class lectures, and hospital clinical experiences which all foster caring and empathetic approaches to nursing care.



"We are proud of our long history as a nursing program serving and meeting the needs of our community," said Dr. Paul Gasparro, President. "Our faculty is committed to student success, as they work collaboratively in clinical settings with students and provide concept based curriculum through instructional methods such as active learning and simulation opportunities."



He continued, "These students now have the opportunity to pursue a challenging and fulfilling profession. In many ways, nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system as they play a critical role in delivering skilled and compassionate care. Now, more than ever, we have seen the difference they make and the critical roles they play as frontline workers."



Additionally, the nursing faculty that instructs and oversees the ADN and PN programs take their mentoring roles very seriously as they work on a daily basis to encourage students and provide them with a successful start. Many of these faculty members are highly experienced veterans with over 30 years of experience. The range of these professors’ abilities is broad and includes (but is not limited to): medical-surgical nursing, maternal/infant nursing, chronic disease management and training, mental health nursing, critical care nursing, administrative nursing, pediatric nursing, public health, and home health.



A unique aspect to Belmont College’s nursing programs is that tutoring services are available to all nursing students. A nursing tutor is available and works with students on certain proficiencies such as: time-management methods, study techniques, as well as technical and test-taking skills.



Furthermore, the College’s Health Sciences Center, the region’s premier healthcare education facility, is home to all Belmont College Nursing programs. The building features state-of-the-art classrooms and science labs for biology, anatomy, and chemistry. These high-tech spaces enhance the learning environment and provide opportunities for students to nurture collaboration and innovation.



For information about the nursing programs at Belmont College visit our website at www.belmontcollege.edu or contact Karolyn Fox, director of Nursing Programs, at 740-699-3910 or kfox@belmontcollege.edu.