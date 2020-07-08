Families in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District will have a choice between distance learning and hybrid learning, a rotation of in-person classroom and at-home learning, for the 2020-21 school year.

The district emailed a letter to families July 7 to announce the plan and noted that a selection form would follow today, July 8, that asks families to choose from the two models by Tuesday, July 14, for planning purposes.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said it is important for families to understand the selection made for each student will remain in effect for the entire 2020-21 school year.

He said students who are immunocompromised or live with a family member who is immunocompromised, or families who don't feel comfortable with an in-building return for face-to-face instruction, might want to choose the distance-learning, all-online model.

The hybrid model will follow a three-day, two-day rotation of classroom and at-home learning, splitting students into two groups.

Barrett said one group will report to the building for face-to-face instruction Tuesdays, Thursdays and rotating Mondays.

The second group will report to the building for face-to-face instruction Wednesdays, Fridays and rotating Mondays.

On the days students are at home, Barrett said, learning will continue, with activities and assignments provided by the teacher(s).

“For families who choose the hybrid model, the district will do all we can to ensure siblings are on the same schedule,” he said.

The district’s plan was developed on Franklin County Health Department recommendations that schools limit the number of students in classrooms at one time, maintaining 6 feet of distancing, and that students and staff wear face coverings while at school to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Should the Franklin County alert level change to yellow or orange from red on the virus-rating scale set by the state, Barrett said, the district would reevaluate and possibly adapt its approach.

“We believe it is important for our district to move forward with a plan so our students, families and staff can prepare and so we can implement the best plan possible within these constraints,” he said. “Finding the balance between evaluating education options and maintaining health and safety priorities is extremely difficult.”

Barrett said the district’s start date likely will be slightly delayed for the 2020-21 school year.

“We are looking at options for this now and do not have specific details ready to share, but we wanted to share this information as early as possible so you could begin thinking about plans for your family,” he wrote in the letter.

Although the 2020-21 school year will be different from anything the district has experienced in education, Barrett said, it provides an opportunity to sharpen skills and to be more innovative, creative and flexible than ever.

“We are fully committed to doing what is necessary to support our students, staff and families through this difficult time,” he said.

