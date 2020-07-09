Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall on Thursday, July 9, rescinded an executive order she had issued July 6 that required employees and patrons of Hilliard businesses to wear facial coverings – but it does not change the state mandate for masks to be worn locally.

A state order that went into effect July 8 requires people in Franklin County to wear masks if the county is at a level 3 or 4 on the COVID-19 coronavirus-rating scale Gov. Mike DeWine introduced July 2.

Franklin County is at Level 3. If it were to reach the highest level, 4, a stay-at-home order would go into effect, according to DeWine.

“We want to support what the state has implemented,” Crandall said. “It is still vital that residents and visitors of Hilliard wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The decision to rescind the executive order is in deference to DeWine, said Anna Subler, communications administrator for Hilliard.

“The city is deferring to the new state order put in place yesterday,” Subler said.

