A resident of the 100 block of Columbus Avenue told Delaware police at 8:20 p.m. July 5 that her car valued at $1,500 was taken from her residence by an unknown person.

The victim also told officers that, after being stolen, the car was involved in a July 4 pursuit with Delaware County sheriff's deputies.

An investigation into the vehicle's disappearance is ongoing, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A riding mower and other items, together worth $1,500, were stolen from a shed on the first block of Parker Street in a theft reported at 6:34 a.m. July 3.

* Damage was estimated at $700 after vandals punched holes in an air-conditioning unit on the 300 block of Prato Road, reported at 8:01 a.m. July 2.

* A resident of the 100 block of Taft Court filed a theft report at 12:41 p.m. June 26 after he purchased lawn furniture from what he thought was Amazon. Ultimately, a portion of his order arrived, but the remainder did not, reports said.

When the victim contacted the company, a representative requested he send additional money via gift card. The victim did as requested, but the additional order did not arrive, reports said.

Based on initial investigative work, it appears the incident was a scam, reports said. The victim reported his loss at $4,200.

* At 2:11 p.m. June 21, police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Carson Farms Boulevard and William Street.

An uninvolved passerby was approached by a pedestrian who said she had been robbed, reports said.

When officers arrived, the victim told them it wasn't a robbery but that her friends simply took her cellphone and left her along the side of the road.

During the interaction, the pedestrian was found to be in possession of potential drug-abuse instruments, according to reports.

* A resident of the 600 block of Presidential Way told officers her debit card recently was declined.

When she contacted the bank to inquire why, she learned an unknown person had used her account fraudulently to make online purchases of $2,000.

The incident was reported at 1:43 p.m. June 16.

* Officers responded to the first block of Water's Edge Circle on the complaint of a theft from vehicle.

The victim told police the console and glove box of his vehicle were found open. He also said the car appeared to be rifled through, with some change and his wallet missing.

The value of the change was listed at $2 to $3, and the wallet contained a driver's license and credit cards.

The theft was reported at 8:36 a.m. June 16.

* About $10 cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 100 block of North Franklin Street in a theft reported at 2:46 p.m. June 16.

* A resident of the 400 block of North Liberty Street told officers June 11 a potentially known person had used his personal information to obtain utility service.

The victim said he lost $723 in the incident.