The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Pickerington teen who last was seen at his residence at the end of June.

Sheriff’s Office officials are seeking the public’s help in locating Micah Norwood, 17.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, Norwood was “possibly seen” in a black four-door vehicle in the Pickerington area with a female juvenile from Pickerington, who also had been reported missing but was located Friday morning, July 10.

“(Norwood) is a habitual runaway,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Det. James E Nicolia. “This is the longest he’s been (gone).

“He actually left (his) residence at the end of last month. We wouldn’t consider him endangered, but this is the longest time he’s been gone.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911.

