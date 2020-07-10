While no one can predict the future for certain, the following positive market indicators suggest an optimistic future for homeowners.



1. The forbearance curve is flattening



On March 27, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law. The CARES Act gives homeowners with federally backed loans the right to file for mortgage forbearance (a temporary pause on your mortgage payments) without any penalties, fees, or additional interest.



As of April 30, according to housing data provider Black Knight, nearly 4 million people have sought relief on their home loans. However, new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows that while forbearance is still on the rise, the rate at which people are filing has "slowed to the lowest level since the crisis began."



It still may take a while to return to "normal," but the reduction in people filing for forbearance is promising.



2. New mortgage applications have increased



Interest rates have continued to remain low throughout 2020. Low interest rates will help to maintain stable home prices and might be the reason behind a rise in new mortgage applications.



3. Demand is still high



Demand for homes listed for sale is still high. The National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun notes that realtors are reporting an uptick in activity as states reopen.



Yun points to strong home prices as another indicator of high demand. "Although the pandemic continues to be a major disruption in regards to the timing of home sales, home prices have been holding up well. In fact, due to the ongoing housing shortage, home prices are likely to squeeze out a gain in 2020 to a new record high."



Overall, there are positive indicators that the housing market will continue to recover as the economy reopens, but at what speed the recovery will occur remains to be seen.



Stark County Association of Realtors offers a complete listing of Realtors and affiliate members at www.starkrealtors.com. Contact Cosgrove at president@starkrealtors.com with questions.











Rich Cosgrove is president of the Stark County Association of Realtors.