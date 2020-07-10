A Sheetz gas station and convenience store could replace the closed Max & Erma’s restaurant at 4279 Cemetery Road in Hilliard.

Developers still must present a building plan for the proposed gas station, but the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission on July 9 recommended approval of a conditional-use permit required for the project to advance.

Based on the permit, a 6,063-square-foot service station and convenience store is planned for the 1.62-acre site at the southeast corner of Cemetery Road and Parkway Lane.

Sheetz, a family-run company which opened in 1952 and is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, operates more than 500 stores throughout Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the company’s website.

It is known for made-to-order food and specialty drinks that customers order via touch screens or apps.

Commission members voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the conditional-use permit that will advance to Hilliard City Council for approval.

Chris Lewie, chairman of the planning and zoning commission, voted against the permit.

Lewie said he did not think another gas station was appropriate at the city’s gateway and that another restaurant similar in nature to Max & Erma’s should occupy the site.

John Talentino, Hilliard’s city planner, said the proposed plan is “consistent with the provisions of the zoning code” in his staff report to the commission. The report recommended the commission approve the permit.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo