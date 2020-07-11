A woman told the Columbus Division of Police she recently was thrown from a moving vehicle after an argument.

The 25-year-old Columbus woman, who reportedly was pregnant, said she was riding in a vehicle on the 900 block of North Meadows Court at 6:59 a.m. July 5 when she became involved in a verbal altercation with another passenger.

The other passenger, who was not identified in the police report, allegedly responded by shoving the woman out of the moving vehicle.

The woman sustained a minor scrape on the palm of her right hand, according to the report, and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and stabilized.

No one immediately was charged in relation to the incident.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from Northland:

* A woman on the 5700 block of North Meadows Boulevard reported a known male broke two windows at her residence, causing $400 in damage, between midnight and 2:45 a.m. July 4.

* A 27-year-old Columbus woman reported she was on the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive at 7:32 p.m. July 6 when she was struck with an open hand by a known man who allegedly stole her cellphone valued at $500.

* A man on the 1200 block of Yellowwood Drive reported someone fired a gun into his front door at 10:27 p.m. July 7, causing $1,000 in damage.

* A man on the 2000 block of Waymount Road reported the theft of a firearm valued at $400 between midnight and 11:45 a.m. July 1.

* A man on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported someone broke out a window to his residence between 9:30 and 10 p.m. July 1, causing $250 in damage.

* A man on the 5200 block of Northtowne Boulevard reported someone slashed a tire to his vehicle between 12:46 a.m. and 9:46 a.m. July 5, causing $85 in damage.

* A Tipp City construction company reported the theft of a mobile generator valued at $2,200 from a work site on the 1700 block of Morse Road between 9:30 p.m. July 4 and 10:10 a.m. July 6.

* A woman on the 2400 block of Goldengate Square North reported the unauthorized withdrawal of $3,405.67 from her father's checking account between midnight and 11:16 a.m. July 6.

* A boy reported multiple people beat him and stole his shoes at 8:15 p.m. July 2 on the 4400 block of Kildeer Court.

* A woman on the 2200 block of Teakwood Avenue reported someone caused $3,000 in damage to her vehicle's engine compartment and windshield with fireworks between 11:30 p.m. July 5 and 7:36 a.m. July 6.

* A 56-year-old Columbus man was named a suspect in a homicide that occurred on the 1000 block of Mediterranean Avenue after he allegedly caused the death of a 64-year-old Columbus man by punching him twice in the face.