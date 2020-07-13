A Bexley City Schools employee reported that on July 5, someone had broken a window at Maryland Elementary School, 2754 Maryland Ave.

* A resident reported that the shed at the Bexley Community Garden at Schneider Park had a broken window and torn screen.

Several items on a shelf were within reach of the window, but it is unknown if anything was stolen at the time. The shed door was locked.

* An employee of a business on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported that on July 4, someone had stolen items from the store and left in a vehicle. Bexley officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the suspect had the stolen items.

* On July 4, a resident on the 500 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone had stolen a planter with flowers from her front porch sometime overnight.

* A resident on the 2800 block of East Broad Street reported that between 1 p.m. July 1 and 2 p.m. July 3, someone had stolen a bicycle.