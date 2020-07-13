A woman who lives on the 400 block of Tibet Road told Columbus police a neighbor threatened her at 6:30 p.m. June 30.

Reports said the suspect told the victim, "You picked the wrong neighbor to start a neighbor war with," while blowing kisses in her direction.

The woman said the suspect was upset that she had trimmed the suspect's overgrown bushes, which were encroaching onto her property.

Another woman told police a vehicle pulled into her driveway on the 200 block of Fairway Drive at 10:30 p.m. July 4.

When the woman's husband approached the vehicle, the suspect reportedly lowered the window and asked, "How soon are you going to be done letting off fireworks?"

The suspect then threatened to shoot the victim with a rifle and to burn the house down, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* An officer responded to a burglar alarm between 6:57 and 7:01 p.m. July 4 at a business on the 3600 block of North High Street.

There, a representative of the business told police, someone had forced open its rear door and had taken a computer worth $400.

The thief can be seen on surveillance video pressing buttons on the alarm's control panel, which triggered a fire alarm in addition to the burglar alarm, reports said.

The video reportedly shows the thief exiting the back door barefoot while carrying boots.

Damage to the door was estimated at $1,250.

* The rape or sexual assault of a person 16 or older was reported to have occurred at midnight June 30 at a location in central Clintonville.

* A girl who lives on Crestview Road reported July 6 that someone had threatened to set her house on fire July 4.

Police offered to make contact with the suspect, but the victim said she did not know where the person lives, nor did she have a phone number.

The girl told police the suspect had been continuously sending her private messages via Facebook in an attempt to reconcile their relationship.

* Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard at 8:45 p.m. July 2 on a report of shots fired.

There, a witness told police, he saw a person fire a gun into the air while driving a vehicle.

Officers found a shell casing at the location and collected it as evidence, reports said.

* A car parked on the 400 block of East Beaumont Road with its keys inside was stolen between 10 p.m. June 30 and 10 a.m. July 1, reports said.

The victim said the car is worth $10,000.

* A woman told police someone stole her minivan between 9 p.m. July 1 and 6:50 a.m. July 2 while it was parked on the 400 block of Oakland Park Avenue.

Reports said the van's windows were down and the keys were inside.

The vehicle is worth $30,000, according to reports.

* A man told police his car worth $20,000 was stolen from the 100 block of East Tulane Road between 10 p.m. July 2 and 7 p.m. July 3.

Later, police reported property belonging to the man was found on Carrock Court in northeast Columbus. The vehicle was not recovered.

* Someone broke into a truck owned by a central Ohio company between 8 p.m. July 4 and 6 a.m. July 6 while it was parked on the 5100 block of North High Street and stole undisclosed property, reports said.

* Five checks deposited May 29 into the mailboxes behind the Beechwold Post Office, 4364 N. High St., were stolen, according to a July 7 report.

The victim said none of the checks have cleared, but an attempt was made to cash one of them.