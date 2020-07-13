A 24-year-old Columbus man was arrested on a forgery-charge warrant filed by the Grove City Division of Police after Dublin police at 4:11 p.m. June 29 responded to a report of an intoxicated guest refusing to leave a business on the 500 block of Metro Place North.

The man was released from Dublin police custody with a summons for obstructing official business and falsification, according to Dublin Police Department incident reports.

The man then was arrested by Grove City police officers on the forgery charges.

According to the Dublin police report, the man was wanted on multiple warrants from different jurisdictions, including one through Delaware County for a probation violation.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A flag valued at $15 was reported stolen at 9:04 a.m. June 30 from a yard on the 400 block of Monterey Drive.

* Property including electronics, prescription drugs, sports equipment and a wallet with a combined value of $40 was reported stolen at 11:02 a.m. June 28 from a garage on the 200 block of Clover Court.

* A tablet, personal property and cash totaling $1,300.96 were reported stolen from a vehicle at 10:52 a.m. June 28 on the 100 block of Stonefence Lane.

* Police responded at 8:36 a.m. June 28 on the 200 block of Longbranch Drive on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Property in the vehicle included $94 in cash, credit and debit cards and documents and personal property.