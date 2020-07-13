A parent of a teenager who lives near Hamilton Road on the south side of Gahannareported telecommunications harassment to Gahanna police at 1:44 a.m. June 28.

The juvenile allegedly started receiving threatening messages over a mobile application after walking door to door June 26, offering to cut neighbors' lawns, reports said.

In other recent Gahanna police reports:

* A caller reported six consecutive gunshots at 9:46 p.m. June 24 north of Morgan Lane, though the caller said they might have been fireworks.

Similarly, someone reported hearing two gunshots south of Havens Corners Road at 1:13 a.m. June 24. Police advised the caller that the sound was fireworks, reports said.

* A vehicle that may have had its key inside was reported stolen from Clotts Road at 6:15 a.m. June 24. The car was last seen at 9 p.m. June 23, according to reports.

* Items were reported stolen from the center console of an unlocked vehicle parked on Whirlaway Court at 1:09 p.m. June 23.

* A vehicle parked on Shepard Street was vandalized, according to a report received at 10:34 a.m. June 25.

* Someone walked out of a Stoneridge Drive business without paying for a cart full of items, according to a theft report received at 8:53 a.m. June 25.

* A Windward Lane resident told police at 2:30 p.m. June 25 someone had accessed her emails and was trying to get money from her bank account.

* Two stop signs were reported missing from Rocky Fork Boulevard and Landover Place at 6:47 a.m. June 26.

The city was advised and cones were placed at the scene, reports said.

* A man tried to steal steaks from a business on Stoneridge Drive, according to a theft report received at 1:50 p.m. June 26.

The man reportedly threw the steaks and fled when someone tried to stop him.

* An unidentified person vandalized a mailbox on Mistletoe Court, according to a report received at 9 a.m. June 27.

The vandalism might have been related to a June 26 fight at Royal Manor Elementary School, 299 Empire Drive, according to reports.

* Unlocked vehicles parked on Witham Court were rifled through overnight, according to a theft report received at 4:17 p.m. June 30.

Around $2 in change was taken from the vehicles, reports said. The victim told police he has video of the suspect.