Bicycles continue to be attractive to thieves in Grandview Heights, with several residents reporting bikes stolen in recent weeks.

A woman reported her bicycle, worth $1,300, was stolen between 8 and 11 p.m. July 3 from in front of her workplace on the 1200 block of Grandview Avenue.

A resident of the 900 block of West First Avenue reported June 27 that his bicycle, valued at $450, was stolen from his garage.

He said he had parked the bike in the garage June 20 and discovered it was missing when he went to ride it at 7 a.m. June 27.

A resident of the 1600 block of Roxbury Road reported two bicycles, together worth $600, were stolen from her front porch between 1 and 7 a.m. June 22.

The lock used to secure the bikes to the porch railing were cut, reports said.

A resident of the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard told police June 23 someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a bicycle and tools, together worth $2,450.

Finally, a resident of the 1100 block of Parkway Drive North told police his bicycle, valued at $600, was stolen May 30 or 31.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

• A resident of the 1300 block of West First Avenue reported June 30 her purse and DVDs were stolen overnight from her unlocked vehicle.

She said someone made multiple charges on credit cards that were in her purse.

• Officers responded July 3 to an apartment building on the 800 block of Yard Street, where four residents reported windows on their vehicles were broken out overnight.

Nothing was stolen from any of the vehicles, reports said.

• A man reported his car stereo and power tools, together worth $1,030, were stolen from his vehicle July 5 while it was at a business on the 1200 block of Grandview Avenue.

• A resident of the 1200 block of Westwood Avenue reported May 30 his lawn mower, valued at $275, was stolen from his garage between 4 p.m. May 23 and 12:56 p.m. the day of the report.

• A man reported two cellphones, together worth $1,250, were stolen after he left them on the counter at a business on the 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue.

The man said he went into the store about 4 p.m. June 2 to purchase cigarettes and forgot the cellphones. When he returned a few minutes later, they were gone, reports said.