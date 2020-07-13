Grove City police responded July 4 to two hotel guests' reports of theft from vehicles.

An Orlando, Florida, man told police that several tools, together worth $2,750, were stolen from his work truck while it was parked at a hotel on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive.

A Columbus man reported a bag of clothing, three correctional-officer uniforms and a speaker system, together worth $1,200, were stolen from his car while it was parked at a hotel on the 3900 block of Jackpot Road.

In addition, a Blue Ash woman told police a Cincinnati man threw a knife at her car's windshield, causing $700 damage, about 9:36 a.m.July 1 at a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road.

The woman said she had driven to the hotel to pick up another man, who had been staying with the suspect to help him through a drug problem.

The suspect reportedly grew agitated and threw the knife when the woman arrived to pick up the other man.

The victim told police she wanted to file a charge of criminal damaging against the suspect.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A trustee of a church on the 2700 block of Gantz Road reported June 30 that someone had broken into the building and had stolen musical equipment, including a guitar amp and a drum set.

* A resident of the 5900 block of Rings Avenue told police July 3 a pair of prescription glasses valued at $600 and $14 in cash were stolen from her car the previous night.

* A resident of the 4000 block of Colonial Place reported June 30 that his car, valued at $3,400, was stolen.

A video-game console and cellphone were in the car when it was stolen, reports said.

* A Columbus man reported his cellphone, valued at $500, was stolen July 4 while he was shopping at a business in the 1700 block of Stringtown Road.

The man said he put his phone down while he looked at items in display cases, then discovered it was missing when he returned.