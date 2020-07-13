A data center eventually could be constructed on part or all of a 104-acre tract on the north side of Scioto Darby Road, between Cosgray and Leppert roads.

“I’m in favor of letting the city explore” a data center for the site, Hilliard City Council member Omar Tarazi said before council unanimously approved the rezoning July 13.

Although no end user has been identified, Hilliard development director David Meadows said it is important that the parcel be zoned to allow for a data center should a user be identified.

“Speed to the market is critical,” Meadows said.

The land, known locally as the Grener tract because of the family that once lived there, is in three parcels on the east side of Cosgray, west of Leppert Road and south of Hayden Run Road.

An ordinance rezoning the parcels from a support-facilities district to a planned-unit-development district that allows a data center was introduced June 22 and approved July 13.

The July 13 meeting was broadcast on the city of Hilliard’s Facebook page as the City Council continues to meet remotely because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

About a dozen residents weighed in on Facebook in opposition to the rezoning and responded again after council approved the rezoning.

“Not one of them listened to the public,” wrote Christina Muñoz of Morganwood Square.

Steve Magee of Dee Drive wrote the parcel “is not an appropriate use of the land” and later added, “No consideration of what the people of the city want. Horrible.”

The 104-acre site includes 84 acres owned by the city and 20 acres owned by Hilliard City Schools.

The city’s part of the property once was owned by the school district and was part of almost 104 acres the city had purchased from the school district in 2014 for $4 million. In 2003, the district purchased 124 acres there for $50,000 per acre from the Grener family as a potential site for Hilliard Bradley High School.

The other approximately 20 acres the city purchased in 2014, including about 7 acres for Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports, 4696 Cosgray Road, are not part of the rezoning request, David Ball, the city’s communications director, previously told ThisWeek.

In November 2014, the city’s Grener land was rezoned to a support-facilities district, and it has a deed restriction that prohibits the use of the property for anything other than parks and recreational purposes, according to a city staff report.

The deed restriction would need to be lifted in conjunction with the PUD concept plan to allow data-center uses, according to city planner John Talentino.

City Manager Michelle Crandall said Hilliard does not have the financing available to advance development of the land for recreational purposes in the near future.

She said a data center would be a “good secondary use” for the land.

“The next best use is a data center, (and) we want to be ready if (an opportunity) comes before us,” Crandall said.

Meadows concurred, telling council members it would require about $27 million to develop the parcel as the proposed Grener Sports Complex, envisioned as a mixed-use tournament facility.

“We don’t have the capital to make that happen.”

Further, if the parcel were sold and used as a data center, it no longer would be tax-exempt, as it currently is while owned by the city and the school district, Meadows said.

As a data center, the city would not need to invest in the infrastructure to improve roads in the area that otherwise would be required to accommodate a sports complex, Meadows said.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s data center on Britton Parkway, just south of Hayden Run Road, has demonstrated the benefit of data centers in bringing additional employees and higher-than-average salaries to a community, Meadows said.

The action taken July 13 only rezones the land to allow for a data center. An end-user still would be required to reach a real-estate agreement with the city and the school district and would submit a final development plan to the city’s planning and zoning commission, Meadows said.

A deed restriction limiting the parcel to recreational uses also would need to be lifted for a data center to proceed, Crandall said.

A related ordinance was introduced July 13 that allocates 75% of the sale of the Grener tract to parkland acquisition and development.

The ordinance was advanced without any discussion to a second reading and public hearing at council’s next meeting on Aug. 24.

