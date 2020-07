Page Hall on the campus of Ohio State University was named for Henry Folsom Page, a wealthy Ohio attorney.

The building was finished in November 1902 but was not dedicated until June 1903 so alumni could attend.

The building has seen many uses over the years. It originally housed the law school and the offices of the Ohio Archaeological and Historical Society.

At one time, it was the Fisher College of Business, and now it is home to the John Glenn College of Public Affairs.