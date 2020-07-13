A set of patio furniture was reported stolen at 9:40 a.m. July 1 from a residence on the 3400 block of North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, according to the New Albany Police Department.

Someone forced open a garage door and stole the furniture from the back patio, according to the police report.

The burglary reportedly occurred overnight.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* An attempted burglary was reported at 1:37 p.m. July 4 on the 8100 block of Parsons Pass.

* A 33-year-old Newark man was issued a court summons and cited for illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 5:53 p.m. July 3 at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161.

* A 41-year-old Springfield man was cited for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 10:05 a.m. July 3 at New Albany-Condit Road and Walton Parkway.

* A 31-year-old woman was cited for selling, purchasing or delivering dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, controlled-substance or prescription labels, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic top at 4:43 p.m. July 2 at Beech and Worthington roads.

* A 22-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 10:55 a.m. July 2 at Johnstown and Smith's Mill roads.

* A 34-year-old Westerville man was arrested for OVI after police at 9:40 p.m. July 1 were dispatched to East Dublin-Granville and Greensward roads after the report of a disabled vehicle.

* A 27-year-old Westerville woman was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5:30 p.m. June 30 at Central College and New Albany roads.

* Vandalism to a playground on the 7200 block of Lambton Green North was reported at 3:05 p.m. June 29.