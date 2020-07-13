Olentangy Schools plans to offer in-person, five-days-a-week instruction for its students for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The district announced the plan on its website and via email July 13.

To accommodate the plan, the district will move the start of school from Aug. 20 to Aug. 31, according to the announcement from Superintendent Mark Raiff.

“We also recognize some families may require a dedicated distanced alternative, and all students will be given the opportunity for a full distance-learning option with a year-long commitment,” Raiff said in the announcement.

Citing the need for flexibility “in the COVID-19 ever-changing environment,” the district has created three different in-person models, based on the color-coded, county-by-county public emergency levels introduced by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month, Raiff said in the announcement.

The daily attendance model will be in effect while Delaware County is at Levels 1 or 2 in the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk system. Should the county move to a Level 3 (red) risk level, the district would move to a hybrid attendance model that would include 50% of students in-school and 50% at home every day. A Level 4 (purple) COVID-19 risk would result in the district moving to a fully virtual model.

The district’s mass-notification system will be used to provide updates as needed, according to the announcement.

“We ask that you review all models with open minds and know that we may need to move among the three attendance models as conditions change,” Raiff said in the announcement.

Details of the plan, including mandates on mask wearing, hand washing, cafeteria use, transportation, social distancing and more, vary based on the model in place.

Under the daily attendance model, masks will be required for all staff and all students K-12, with some exceptions and variables. Health screenings in this model would be completed at home, and those who are sick should remain home. Registration would be required for bus riders, as will masks, and students would be required to sanitize their hands when entering the bus. Cafeteria lines and seating would be distanced by 3 feet.

The district will launch a website later this week to provide further details on the implementation of the plan, the announcement said.

