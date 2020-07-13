A man who apparently needed a cold one to celebrate America was arrested for theft July 4.

Whitehall police arrested a 42-year-old man with no permanent address for robbery, a second-degree felony, after he reportedly struck the hand of an employee at Kroger, 850 S. Hamilton Road, and stole a six-pack of beer at 4:25 p.m. July 4.

The man ran from the store to a nearby restaurant, where he was arrested, police said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 23-year-old man with no permanent address for robbery, a second-degree felony, at 1:50 p.m. July 5.

Police received a report of a robbery at KFC, 4449 E. Main St., and a description of the suspect who had fled and was walking west on East Main Street.

The man reportedly handed an employee a threatening note written on a receipt.

Police arrested the man, and he was transported to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

* Police responded to a call of shots fired at 9:10 p.m. July 2 on the 1000 block of Shady Lane Road.

At the scene, officers recovered multiple shell casings from firearms of various calibers, according to reports.

In all, more than 40 shell casings were found on or near the road, along with unspent rounds, reports said.

* Police responded to a report of a robbery at 8:30 p.m. July 4 on the 4300 block of East Mound Street.

A teenage boy told police he was "jumped" while riding his bicycle. Several other juveniles attempted to steal his cellphone and headphones, reports said.

The boy sustained minor injuries, according to reports.