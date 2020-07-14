New Albany City Council members at a July 14 special meeting unanimously approved with a 7-0 vote an authorization for City Manager Joe Stefanov to add a mask mandate amendment to the city’s April 8 declaration of emergency.

The mandate requires people in the city to wear masks in public indoor spaces as well as outdoors when maintaining six feet of distance from others isn’t possible.

The mandate’s exemptions include exercising, participating in sports activities, those younger than 10 years old and those eating or drinking in restaurants or bars.

Franklin County is under a mask mandate per the state’s alert system, which uses several data indicators to determine a county’s level from 1 to 4, with corresponding colors of yellow, orange, red and purple. Franklin County has been at Level 3, the red indicator.

Franklin County Public Health on July 14 today also set a own mask mandate requiring facial coverings in public settings within the county.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah