The administrative offices of Whitehall City Schools are expected to remain closed until July 27 in response to the increase in confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Franklin County.

The district’s administrative offices did not open July 13 and will remain closed through July 27, the district announced July 13.

Ty Debevoise, director of marketing and communications for Whitehall schools, said the July 27 reopening date is tentative.

