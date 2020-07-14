The 2020 opening of the splash pad at John Bishop Park was as successful as Whitehall leaders had hoped, said Shannon Sorrell, city parks and recreation director.

Although the city announced its opening in advance, it was clear many people learned the splash pad was open by seeing children enjoying it July 10.

Reservations now are required to use the splash pad -- a tactic designed to manage crowds and allow social distancing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"Our sign-ups were full by the time we opened (July 10), but the no-shows balanced with the walk-ups," so even families who had not registered had the opportunity to use the splash pad, Sorrell said.

Storms July 10 forced the closure of the splash pad for periods of time, and Sorrell acknowledged that in some instances, inclement weather might cause a family to lose its time spot.

"But we will do all we can to reschedule their time," said Sorrell, adding that as the summer progresses, the city likely will make tweaks based on resources and conditions.

"We are excited that we could open the splash pad and that our residents are taking advantage of it," Sorrell said.

The hours of operation for the splash pad are noon to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Four households at a time, each with a limit of eight members, may reserve one 90-minute block of time each week.

Four time blocks are available each Thursday through Sunday: noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The city begins taking reservations at noon Mondays for the following Thursday through Sunday at whitehall-oh.us.

The person making the reservation must be a Whitehall resident, show proof of address at arrival and be present during the time of the reservation.

A photo ID or utility bill is required to prove residency.

Visitors with the person making the reservation are not required to be Whitehall residents.

Each household will be assigned one table and one restroom to use during the reservation period.

If a person making a reservation fails to use it, the person will not be permitted to make a reservation for the following week.

The splash pad is scheduled to remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo