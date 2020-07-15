State leaders eventually could order all Delaware County residents to wear face masks while in public, but in the meantime, Delaware leaders say they won’t require the same in the city.

Delaware City Council on July 13 rejected the idea of introducing legislation that would make wearing masks mandatory, apparently in business and public buildings, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The discussion consumed nearly three hours of the remote meeting, livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Delaware General Health District commissioner Shelia Hiddleson spoke to council for about 20 minutes.

She lauded the efficiency of face masks in limiting the spread of coronavirus, but was cool to the idea of a mandate within the city.

“We do know that masks can reduce the spray of (exhaled) droplets” carrying the virus, she said. If two people are wearing masks, that creates two barriers to the spread of coronavirus, she said. If they are at least six feet apart, a third barrier exists, she said.

Gov. Mike DeWine on July 7 introduced the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and ordered that masks be worn in public in counties that are at Level 3 or 4 on the map, indicating a high likelihood of exposure in those counties.

As of July 15, Delaware County was at Level 2, which does not come with a mask requirement.

“I think it’s important to send the message that we all believe that this is important,” Hiddleson said. “But if we don’t have a method to enforce (a mask requirement), I’m not real sure what the value is in doing it, other than, again, all of us saying how important we think that this is.”

She said the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree the two main types of coronavirus transmission are inhaling the virus exhaled by those who carry it, and touching the virus on a surface, then touching a mucous membrane, such as the mouth.

Of the two, the latter is least likely, she said.

As the long discussion neared an end, Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle called on council members to discuss the idea of proposing mask legislation that, if introduced, would have required council approval in a separate vote later.

Council member Lisa Keller said government’s first duty is to protect the fundamental rights of its residents, and a city mask requirement would be an overreach.

Council member Drew Farrell said the city can’t manage individual risk, and enforcement of a mask rule would be an issue.

However, council member George Hellinger said he supports mandatory mask use.

If the public voluntarily accepted the use of masks, he said, spread of coronavirus would be limited “and we wouldn’t be having this discussion.”

Those who care about their fellow man are wearing masks, he said.

Council member Chris Jones said he didn’t think the city had the right to tell residents what to do regarding masks.

Council member Cory Hoffman said a mask requirement could have an exemption for “conscientious objectors,” and the city owes the public a “yes” or “no” vote on the question.

He later agreed with Keller when she said if council lacks a consensus, it should skip the legislation.

Council member Kent Shafer said the state is issuing mask requirements based on the spread of coronavirus in individual counties, and a unilateral city mandate would be a step too far.

Riggle said she opposes a mandate because the city couldn’t monitor it. Citing the opposition of five council members, she said the legislation wouldn’t be introduced.

Among her other remarks, Hiddleson said the health district does not list someone twice in its coronavirus totals if they test positive twice. She also said if one person in a household tests positive, the district does not automatically include others in the household in the number of positive cases.

She said the number of new coronavirus cases reported daily to the health district has been accelerating since about June 23, and now people ages 20 to 29 are the age group with the second-highest number of cases.

Because COVID-19 has never been encountered before, its effects on health still are being determined, she said. As an example, it has been thought infants could not affected by coronavirus, she said, but emerging evidence might prove otherwise.

The greatest risk of contracting coronavirus occurs, she said, when a person spends 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone carrying the virus.

About 90 minutes of the meeting was devoted to comments from residents who either sent emails to the city or joined the remote meeting.

Riggle said among those residents, 24 opposed a mask requirement and 13 supported it.

Opponents included those citing personal liberty, the low percentage of county residents affected by coronavirus and problems masks may cause people with medical or psychological issues.

Proponents’ comments included the effectiveness of masks when worn by everyone. One person commented on how mask use and markings showing correct social distancing are being disregarded by patrons of a downtown business.

In addition, the livestream drew what Riggle said was roughly 1,500 Facebook comments, which she said was far too many to tabulate during the meeting.

Video of the face mask discussion can be found at tinyurl.com/ydxn35aq.

