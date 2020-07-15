The Delaware County District Library now requires patrons to wear masks inside its four branches.

The library’s board of trustees revealed the updated health protocol July 13 as part of an announcement that also tied library operations to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, the state’s color-coded plan that ranks counties from 1 to 4 based on factors related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A mask mandate was not part of the library’s initial reopening plan, which went into effect in late June, but changing conditions and staff recommendations played a part in the update, library director George Needham said.

“Our staff were seeing people in our buildings without masks and expressed concerns for their own safety and for the safety of other library users,” Needham said. “With the increased (case) numbers, we felt we needed to recalibrate.”

Needham said there have been no incidents regarding mask-wearing in the district’s four libraries in Delaware, Powell, Ostrander and Orange Township.

No staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, nor has the library been identified in any contact traces from positive tests, he said.

Library spokeswoman Nicole Fowles said disposable masks for adults and children are available at each branch.

She said the mask protocol follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, requiring masks for children ages 2 and older.

Fowles said staffers are allowed to “show grace” to parents of young children who are struggling to wear masks.

She said curbside pickup remains available at library branches.

Updated health guidelines announced by the library board also include the flexibility to shift operations based on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, introduced July 7 by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The libraries will continue to allow patrons inside as long as Delaware County remains at Level 2 (orange) or 1 (yellow), Needham said.

As of July 15, the county was at Level 2.

If Delaware County is moved to Level 3 (red), the library will close its buildings but continue to offer curbside or drive-through service and electronic access.

If the county enters Level 4 and a stay-at-home order is issued, the library will stop all services other than electronic access.

“It’s for some clarity for both the public and our staff, where we can move within a day or two based on what the state is saying,” Needham said. “We’re trying to make a plan flexible enough to be responsive to fluid conditions.”

