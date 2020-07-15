North High Brewing Co.’s Dublin location is scheduled to open Thursday, July 16, in the site that formerly housed the Brazenhead, 56 N. High St.

The brewery will sit adjacent to COhatch, which rents co-working, events and office space to businesses and individuals throughout central Ohio. The Worthington-based business is building a co-working site behind North High Brewing’s new location. COhatch’s site is scheduled to open in March 2021 at 25 North St.

Gavin Meyers, who owns North High Brewing with Tim Ward, said he and his staff have been planning the opening of the Dublin location with customer and staff safety as the priority.

Sanitation stations have been placed throughout the restaurant, Meyers said, which has a capacity now for about 130 people total, including patio seating. Once state social-distancing restrictions are lifted, capacity will be closer to 400, he said.

For now, visitors are recommended to make reservations via North High Brewing’s website, northhighbrewing.com, Meyers said. The business will accommodate walk in customers when possible.

The Dublin location will be open 7 days per week for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant will feature upscale pub fare, including burgers, salads, chicken wings, house-made pork rinds and pickles, as well as vegan and vegetarian options, Meyers said.

When the COhatch space opens, it will feature a 10,300 square foot space with private offices, large meeting rooms and another large meeting room that could also function as a movie theater, said COhatch CEO Matt Davis.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah