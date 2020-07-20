WOOSTER — Two families are finding new homes on Williams Way thanks to Habitat for Humanity in Wayne County.



Habitat brought Issa Habil and his family home in style with a dedication parade on Saturday. The car parade started at Connection Church on Portage Road and swung right onto Williams Way where it curled back to the new house.



The day before and right next door, Habitat celebrated the groundbreaking for its next Faith Build. The local organization received a $60,000 grant from Thrivent to build a new home for Daniel Seibert and his family.



Habil and Seibert are both single fathers.



Habitat and Thrivent will partner on the construction of the home alongside multiple local churches to complete the house by the end of the year. Approximately 89 Faith Build projects will take place in 24 states across the United States in 2020.



"At Thrivent, we believe in empowering families, churches, and businesses to build up our own community and working with Habitat for Humanity and community stakeholders to accomplish this goal is a home run!" said Ryan Spengler, Thrivent’s Financial Associate for the Mid-Atlantic Region, based out of Wooster, in a press release.



Habitat and Thrivent Faith Builds improve communities by helping Habitat build homes in partnership with Christian churches and families in need of decent, affordable housing in the U.S. Thrivent committed over $12 million to the 2020 partnership.



Since the national partnership’s inception in 2005, and through 2019, Thrivent and its members have contributed more than $268 million and more than 6.1 million volunteer hours in the U.S. and around the world to help thousands of families and individuals build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.



The coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruptions for the Faith Builds this year, but Beth Weaver, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Wayne County, is confident her team and volunteers will complete the project by the end of 2020.



"We’re excited for the challenge this grant presents to us, as well as to the churches in our community," she said. "The grant focuses on getting area churches involved in praying for the project, providing lunches, volunteer days, as well as an opportunity to match Thrivent’s generous financial gift."



Habitat for Humanity in Wayne County also received a $55,000 grant last year from Thrivent for a Faith Build in Orrville.



