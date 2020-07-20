100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— A statement of appropriations, receipts and deficits for the first half of 1920 revealed during an Alliance Council meeting showed a deficit of 55 percent, or $188,324.46 existed. Appropriations had been $343,530.18, while receipts were only $155,205.72.



— George Dorman, a former Alliance man who had left the city 18 years prior, was finding success running the Rice & Dorman Shows and had been exhibiting in Denver for the week prior and had entertained former Alliance residents Mrs. Frank L Shipherd, who was formerly Miss Tessie Sellers; Mrs. Archer, who was formerly Miss Zelly; Glen Shellenberger and the Gygers, who were all residing in Colorado. The Rice-Dorman shows consisted of 10 high-class attractions with a score of many more concessions. A man named Davis, who was from East Palestine but had worked in the Sebring potteries, had charge of show called "Outlaw Jim," in which the embalmed body of a wounded and deceased outlaw that had been found in a boxcar was exhibited. It was said that he had taken a bottle of poison prior to his death, but it was not known if it had been that substance or actual embalming fluid that caused the remains to take on the condition similar to an Egyptian mummy and become permanently preserved. No one claimed the body and so it was given up for exhibition and had been shown at many conventions of embalmers, physicians and surgeons.



— George Delhy, a former member of the Alliance Police Department, was bound over to the grand jury on a charge of bigamy. Wife No. 1 had caused the arrest of Delhy, who was relieved of his commission on June 12, when she came to Alliance from Pittsburgh and had claimed to marry him prior to June 9 or 10, the day Wife No. 2 claims the pair had said their vows. The two wives had become friends in a common cause against Delhy.



— E.C. Moore and F.C. Mathews, both of North Benton, sold their flouring and feed mill, known as the Lazarus Mill, to the Canton Feed and Milling Co. The mill had a capacity of 50 barrels of flour per day.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— For the first time in the history of Alliance, a member of the police force was to receive training at the Federal Bureau of Investigation as chief’s clerk Homer R. Edwards, an eight-year veteran of the department, was selected to take part in a three-month course.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Grace Elaine Bird, 21, a Mount Union senior, was crowned Miss Ohio at Cedar Point. Bird, a native of Cabot, Pennsylvania, and the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Jame Bird, was the second woman with Alliance connections to wear the Miss Ohio crown, following Barbara Quinlan Kintz, who won the title in 1954. Bird had put herself in good position to win the title after she performed "Chard," a French horn solo from a concerto by Straus. The music major then removed her black professional gown, revealing a stunning gypsy outfit and sang "Habanero," from "Carmen" to climax her performance. Coincidentally, Quinlan sang the same song the year she won the crown.



— Benny E. Frustos, a prominent former Alliance businessman, died in Milan, Italy, where he had been visiting relatives since June. Frustos, former owner and operator of a West State Street market that later moved to West Summit Street for 27 years, came to the U.S. in 1914. He would have been 74 years old on July 28.



— Deanna Steele, the 7-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Steele, was the winner in the penny-per-vote baby contest held in conjunction with Beloit Fun Day. Denise Oprandi, the 4-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Oprandi, was runner-up.