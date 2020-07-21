Worthington Schools’ back-to-school date has been pushed back to Aug. 31 as teachers get acclimated to their new learning environment and hope that coronavirus infections decline.

Superintendent Trent Bowers on July 20 laid out some new key steps in reopening school buildings to students.

“Ultimately, we want to give our teachers time in the classroom to collaborate with one another and make sure their safety procedures are in place, their classrooms are in place and their materials are in place for either a hybrid or remote start,” Bowers said.

Typically, teachers arrive at school two days before students, he said. This year, the starting date for educators was slated for Aug. 17, the contractual date, and students were set to go back Aug. 19.

However, Columbus Public Health is recommending there be a decrease in COVID-19 cases for four consecutive weeks, Bowers said.

If cases do not decrease, schools will open with the remote model for education, Bowers said.

The district’s website, worthington.k12.oh.us, said the school calendar would continue to be evaluated as new information becomes available.

Meanwhile, registration for the first semester of the district’s online-only program option, the Worthington Online Learning Academy, must be completed by Aug. 10, said Vicki Gnezda, a spokeswoman for the school district.

Parents will have the opportunity to apply for online learning for the second semester, although no date for which has been specified, Gnezda said.

“The feedback from parents was they did not want to commit to the entire year (online),” she said.

