A red panda is on the loose after apparently escaping her habitat at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell.

No threat is posed by the small animal, which is 19 pounds and about the size of a raccoon. The 2-year-old female red panda named Kora also resembles a raccoon in appearance.

The nocturnal animal was last spotted the evening of July 21 in her Asia Quest habitat and was discovered missing Wednesday, July 22.

Read the full story at dispatch.com.

jwoods@dispatch.com

@Woodsnight