Weather



Wednesday: Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. high of 85, low of 67.



Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 84, low of 63.



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry distribution will be Friday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Christ's Lutheran Church, located at 1101 Steubenville Ave., in the church parking lot. Identification is required.



Student lunches



The Cambridge City School District Summer Food Program will take place tomorrow, Thursday, at Cambridge Primary and the Garfield Administrative Center, from noon to 12:45 p.m.



The district will be providing five days worth of breakfasts and lunches at this time.



The meals for the program are prepared by the food services staff and reimbursed by the Federal Government through the USDA program. The meals are free to any student in the area.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, July 25, at First Baptist Church, located at 136 E. 8th St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a critical need for all blood types. Appointments are required. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



Road closures



• The Ohio Dept. of Transportation (ODOT) reports that a section of SR 209, west of Cambridge, will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, July 20, for a slip repair between SR 662 (Boden Rd.) and Campfire Rd.



The suggested detour is SR 209 to SR 93, to SR 83 then return to SR 209. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24.



• ODOT continues work on US 22, in the eastern portion of Guernsey County. Crews will be replacing multiple culverts on US 22 between SR 513 and Repik Lane.



Short sections of the roadway will be closed each day during the project, which progressively is moving eastbound day to day. Suggested detour is SR 513 to Interstate 70 eastbound, to SR 800 north, then reverse.



Thought of the day



Old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.



2 Cor. 5:17