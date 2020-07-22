The Grandview Heights school board voted Wednesday, July 22, to approve a plan for the 2020-21 school year with an option that includes three school-based "pathways" the district could pivot to and from as needed and a virtual-learning option that families can choose.

If the school year was to begin now, the district would use a hybrid model in which students spend half of every day in their school building and the other half engaging in distance learning at home, Superintendent Andy Culp said.

The other school-based pathways are a traditional school model with enhanced safety protocols and an enhanced distance-learning program because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Culp said.

The distance-learning program will include an enhanced structure and consistency from what the district offered in the spring to meet the needs of students and the feedback received from students, families and staff, he said.

The color-coded system adopted by the state will be a major criterion, but other criteria will be used to determine if and when the district needs to switch from one model to another, Culp said.

Grandview Heights Schools will partner with the Florida Virtual Learning Academy for the online option offered for families who would not be comfortable sending their children back to school under a traditional or hybrid model, he said.

The online academy will be offered at no cost to families.

The online academy will be facilitated by a Grandview Heights teacher, Culp said.

Families are being asked to decide by Friday, July 31, if they want to have their children participate in the online academy.

The district is asking parents to commit to the online academy for a trimester or quarter, if possible, Culp said.

As of July 22, the parents of about 30 students have indicated their children would be participating in the online academy if a traditional or hybrid model was in place, he said.

Ten to 20 more families have indicated through email messages that they are considering the program, Culp said.

The planned first day for students in Grandview is Aug. 13.

