JULY 22, 1960



There are 925 new bleacher seats installed at the year-old football stadium at Cambridge High School.



JULY 22, 1970



State of Ohio declares three local intersections to be dangerous: In Senecaville, the intersection of State Routes 313 and 285; in Lore City, the intersection of State Routes 285 and 265; east of Senecaville off State Route 285, the intersection leading to Senecaville Lake Marina.



JULY 22, 1980



Renovations are completed in the courtroom of Cambridge Municipal Court.



JULY 22, 1990



David A. Boggs, son of Ernest and Nancy C. Boggs of New Concord, has been promoted in the U.S. Air Force to the rank of master sergeant.



JULY 22, 2000



Carlie Kiggans had nearly a foot of her long, blonde hair cut in a gesture of compassion and camaraderie for those disabled, like her. Since her premature birth, Carlie has been forced to deal with the effects of cerebral palsy.