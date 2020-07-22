The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency can hold the Rover Pipeline company accountable for dumping more than 2 million gallons of drilling mud contaminated with diesel fuel into pristine wetlands.



The court has to determine whether the state EPA has jurisdiction to enforce the federal Clean Water Act. Rover argues that the state failed to act within one year of Rover’s application for specific certifications under the Clean Water Act and therefore waived the requirements. The "401 certifications" set standards for water quality and toxic pollutants.



The state of Ohio argues that it retains jurisdiction and that Rover should be held accountable for numerous violations of environmental regulations.



"First, the Clean Water Act does not say that states, if they fail to timely issue a water-quality certification, forfeit their power to enforce all state environmental laws that the permittee later violates," according to a brief filed by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in June. "To the contrary, the act preserves the states’ jurisdiction and control over their waters, along with their traditional responsibility for preventing water pollution."



The court case arises from the construction in 2017 of the Rover pipeline, a 713-mile, $4.2 billion pipeline to carry natural gas across 18 Ohio counties and parts of Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Two lower courts ruled against the Ohio EPA’s ability to enforce environmental laws regarding the pipeline’s dozens of spills.



"The company has been required to monitor groundwater at the location of the largest inadvertent return and near the two quarry locations where the company initially dumped the waste. To this point, ground water monitoring has not shown impacts from the spill," said James Lee, a spokesman for Ohio EPA.



Rover was cited for dumping contaminated slurry in quarries near water wells used by the Canton Water Department and Aqua Ohio, as well as other storm water and air pollution violations, according to Ohio EPA. According to previous court cases in the lower courts, Ohio EPA was seeking more than $2 million in fines from Rover for nearly 30 environmental violations.



"The company did perform a cleanup and (Ohio EPA) verified the work. Any civil fines/cost recovery is pending the court action," Lee said.



Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Rover Pipeline LLC, declined to comment when contacted by The Columbus Dispatch.



The spills took place in Stark County as well as in high quality wetlands in Tuscarawas County in 2017, records show. Rover broke environmental laws polluting waterways in Stark, Fulton, Monroe, Wood, Carroll, Harrison, Belmont, Henry and Tuscarawas counties, according to Dispatch archives.



"Whatever small wildlife lived in the high quality wetland likely suffocated from being buried under more than a foot of Rover’s industrial waste," Lee said. "Although much of the industrial waste was removed from the wetland, it may take years for the wetland to naturally return to its previous condition."



The Ohio Supreme Court accepted the case for review in April, records show. It could be months before a decision is rendered.



"We also, of course, have an interest in making sure that the Clean Water Act isn't read in such a way where we don't assist the federal government in carrying out its own program, where we somehow forfeit the ability to enforce state laws," Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin M. Flowers told The Dispatch in a February interview.



Last week, the Ohio Environmental Council and the Sierra Club filed a brief in support of the state of Ohio.



"With this backdrop of environmental violations, the case before the Court represents a classic tale in environmental law, where a company attempts to justify its pollution of state waters through any means necessary and avoid the consequences of its actions," according to the brief by the environmental organizations.



"After a lengthy back and forth with the permitting agencies at the federal and state level, the process took more than a year — not uncommon for large scale projects with the potential to impact miles of streams and acres of wetlands," according to the brief.



Rover made many revisions to the project resulting in changes to the permitting requests.



Ohio EPA issued the permit Feb. 24, 2017, just over six months from the date that Rover finally submitted a completed application.



"For what it is worth, Rover’s own behavior in this case suggests that it did not believe that the Ohio EPA had waived the 401 certification requirement. For example, when Rover informed Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it had received all of the required permits and authorizations, and asked that it be allowed to proceed with construction of the pipeline, it indicated that the Ohio EPA had issued a 401 certification, not that the agency had waived that requirement," according to a brief filed by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in June.



