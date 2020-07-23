Developer Crawford Hoying is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial building on West Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin.

According to the city of Dublin’s website, the developer has submitted to the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission a proposal for a two-story, 11,000-square-foot multi-tenant building at 4012 West Dublin-Granville Road.

The 1.08-acre undeveloped site is northeast of the intersection of West Dublin-Granville Road and David Road.

According to submitted drawings, the building is to have 7,000 square feet dedicated to a medical office use and 4,000 square feet dedicated to a restaurant use. The building would also feature a covered rooftop patio.

Crawford Hoying has requested the city’s review and approval of a concept plan. Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.

Chase Ridge, a Dublin planner, said the proposal is scheduled Aug. 6 for review of the concept plan.

Pending approval of the concept plan, the proposal would be required to go before the commission at a future date for preliminary development plan and final development plan review.

Tenants have not been identified, Ridge said.

