Kora, the red panda who went missing from her habitat early July 22, was found and reunited with her two cubs, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday evening, July 23.

It is believed that Kora got away from her Asia Quest habitat sometime overnight July 21 and 22 when storms rolled through the area.

At 4:43 p.m. July 23, two zoo visitors noticed something stirring in the dense foliage between the rhino habitat and entrance of the Pachyderm Building in the Zoo’s Asia Quest region. It turned out to be Kora.

