Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has confirmed it will not reopen its Powell location at 8 N. Liberty St.

A July 23 statement from the company confirmed the closing.

"We have loved serving the Powell community over the last 10 years. As we’ve reached the end of our lease here, we hope to find another location from which we can continue scooping for this wonderful community," the statement read.

