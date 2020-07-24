The Delaware Police Department said a business on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road lost $164 when someone swapped the price tags of two items.

The business provided documentation that merchandise valued at $210 was purchased for $46, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:52 a.m. July 9.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A person suffering from an apparent drug overdose was found on the 300 block of Chelsea Street at 11:36 p.m. July 10 and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, reports said.

* A man was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the 100 block of South Sandusky Street at 5:14 p.m. July 8, according to reports.

* A man and woman were arrested at 1:45 a.m. July 12 for possession of drug-abuse instruments at Fern and Birch Row drives, reports said.

* A bicycle valued at $100 was stolen from the porch of a home at Montrose Avenue and West William Street in a theft reported at 8 a.m. July 11.

An officer on patrol found the bike later the same day on London Road; it was returned to the owner.

* A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at 3:19 p.m. July 11 at a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike, according to reports.

* A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 12:28 a.m. July 10.

* Graffiti was painted on a building on the first block of West Winter Street in vandalism reported at 12:26 p.m. July 8.

* A man reportedly was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 8:37 p.m. July 7 on the 1100 block of Berlin Station Road.

* A men's 26-inch mountain bicycle, valued at $999, was reported stolen from the yard of a residence on the first block of Parker Street, at 9:59 a.m. July 16.

* Personal bank checks were reported stolen from a residence on the 300 block of North Washington Street at 9:10 a.m. July 13.

* A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Saddlebrook Court at 2:12 p.m. July 13.

* A person was bitten by a dog on the 300 block of Chelsea Street. The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m. July 13.

* A man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and charged with possession of marijuana after police responded to a report that he was unresponsive at 9:34 p.m. July 12 on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street.