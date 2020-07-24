JULY 24, 1960



Sixty Senecaville-Richland High School students will attend Byesville High School in the fall.



JULY 24, 1970



Harold Toohey reports that he and his sons, Shawn and Randy, have canoed 46.5 miles on Wills Creek.



JULY 24, 1980



Miss Patty Dennis is crowned Noble County Junior Fair Queen.



JULY 24, 1990



Michael A. Timar, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Timar Sr., Mount Laurel, formerly of Cambridge, has attained the highest scouting rank of Eagle by organizing a blood drive that collected 167 pints of blood.



JULY 24, 2000



Renu Punjabi, Lindsay Arick and Christie Gallagher were guest speakers at the Cambridge Lions Club Meeting. They are members of the Cambridge High School track and field team and spoke about their accomplishments and future plans.