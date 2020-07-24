Three men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sugar Creek Township early Thursday morning. One of the men suffered serious injuries and another, "less serious injuries," troopers say.

SUGAR CREEK TWP. A two-car head-on crash Thursday sent three men to area hospitals, two of them with serious injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in the cause of the 5:15 a.m. crash on U.S. Route 250 at milepost 2.

Gregory W. Williamson of Massillon was driving a white 2008 Honda Civic southeast on U.S. 250 when he went left of center and struck a northwest black 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Carl A. Stukey, 46, of Port Washington, the patrol said. Williamson's car hit Stukey's truck head-on.

Lt. Leo Shirkey said in a news release that Stukey suffered "serious incapacitating injuries" as a result of the crash and that Williamson suffered "less serious injuries."

Stukey's passenger, Justin Brinkman, 21, of Uhrichsville, suffered "possible minor injuries," and all three men were taken to Aultman Hospital, Shirkey said.

The crash remained under investigation on Friday.

